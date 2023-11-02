NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A security officer at Warwick High School has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly striking a student in the face during an interaction, Newport News Public Schools said.

The student was treated by a school nurse, and parents were notified following the incident. The parents met with school administrators, and Child Protective Services were notified as part of NNPS protocol, the school division stated in the release. The altercation did not involve another student.

“Newport News Public Schools prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of students and staff,” the release stated. “All members of the NNPS community are expected to exhibit appropriate, respectful behavior.”

Warwick High School parents told 10 On Your Side they were confused as to why they weren’t immediately notified of the incident.

“In today’s day and age, we receive a robocall before they do a lockdown drill, we’re told of anything that happens,” said Warwick mom Cindy Connell, who also teaches for the school division. “I feel like I get a lot of robocalls and emails.”

After reading the school division’s statement, Connell is left with more questions than answers.

“I don’t automatically read that and think a school security officer purposely hit a child—I’m not saying they didn’t, I’m just saying it’s impossible to make that judgement based on a paltry amount that was given to us,” Connell said.

The same statement sent to the media was sent to parents six hours later. While Connell is curious about the details, she said as a teacher, she believes fights at school are inevitable.

“I think that’s just normal, unfortunately normal, for public schools,” Connell said.

This is an ongoing investigation.