NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Running cows are set to take over Newport News this weekend…well kinda.

The 15th annual Chick-fil-A 10K/5K, along with the Running of the Cows Fun Run, is set to return to Newport News on May 28. Runners are raising funds for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Event organizers say they hope to raise 20,000 meals. Each dollar donated is worth 4 meals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Packet Pickup (no day of pick-up)

Thursday, May 26: 3 to 7 p.m. at Point 2 Running Company at Towne Place at Greenbrier, 741 Eden Way N., STE 310, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Friday, May 27: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Point 2 Running Company at Tech Center, 12080 Jefferson Ave., STE 910, Newport News, VA 23606

Parking

Participants will park in one of two locations: Ferguson Center Parking Garage or on the Riverside Regional Medical Center campus (pass required) Those parking at the Ferguson Center Garage will walk over to the museum. Those parking at Riverside will have shuttles available to drop them off and return them to their vehicles after the race. The shuttles will start at 6:30 a.m. and run until 8:00 a.m.



Race Times

7:40 a.m. Warm-up fun begins

8:00 a.m. Running of the Chick-fil-A Cows

8:30 a.m. Chick-fil-A 10K

8:45 a.m. Chick-fil-A 5K

8:30 a.m. Family Festival begins

10:00 a.m. Awards Ceremony

Visit their website for more information on the 10k, 5k, Fun Run and FAQs.