Romanian man pleads guilty to ATM skimming fraud targeting Navy Federal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Justice said a man who was extradited to the United States pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an ATM skimming fraud scheme targeting Navy Federal Credit Union.

The fraud scheme resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

According to court documents, in 2014 and 2015, 43-year-old Aurel Eremia, and several other conspirators engaged in widespread effort to install portable card reading devices (skimming devices) and micro camera equipment inside and over the mouth of Navy Federal ATMs card readers and keypads.

The DOJ said Eremia and the conspirators used such devices to record and to acquire the personal identification and financial information of NFCU customers without lawful authorization.

According to records the conspirators stored and transferred the personal identification and financial information. Then, they transferred and used the information to gain unauthorized access to bank and credit accounts belonging to NFCU customers by, among other things, re-encoding account numbers onto the magnetic strips of other cards, including gift cards.

The re-encoded cards, in combination with the corresponding PINs, were used to make unauthorized withdrawals and transfers from the compromised NFCU accounts, in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere.

The Department of Justice says the conspiracy resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses and other conspirators have been convicted and sentenced.

Eremia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and a mandatory consecutive term of 2 years in prison on the aggravated identity theft charge.

Eremia is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2021.

