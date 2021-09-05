Armed robbery reported at Citgo station in Newport News Sunday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a robbery was reported at a Citgo station in Newport News Sunday night.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police arrived on scene and talked to the clerk, who said an unknown male entered the business and brandished a firearm,

The subject demanded money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the business on the foot.

There were no reported injuries. The clerk was the only person in the business.

The investigation remains ongoing.

