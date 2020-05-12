Riverside to resume elective surgeries, procedures

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System has resumed elective surgeries after many procedures were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Riverside announced Monday that their facilities would resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Hospitals and doctor’s offices were prohibited from performing non-emergency surgeries for weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam authorized them to resume non-emergent surgeries and procedures on May 1.

“While we continue to closely monitor COVID-19, we are grateful to be able to reopen our operating rooms, as these procedures are often critical for the quality of life and well-being of so many in our community,” said Riverside’s President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mike Dacey.

Riverside will continue to monitor COVID-19 and take precautions in its facilities to prevent the spread of the virus. These precautions include:

Patients, doctors, and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

Patients will be supplied a mask on arrival

Staff will wear maximum personal protective equipment during procedures

Patient rooms and clinical areas will be sanitized frequently

High-touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected

Visitors will be limited

“We want patients to continue feeling confident and comfortable coming to Riverside for their healthcare needs,” said Dr. Daniel D. Munn, Riverside’s chief of surgery and director of trauma and acute care surgery. “The safety and health of our patients, staff and loved ones continues to be our top priority. With ample supplies, capacity and infection prevention protocols in place, we are fully prepared to resume scheduled procedures. We are also closely following guidance from the government and medical organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, to help us carefully plan and prioritize surgeries.”

Latest posts