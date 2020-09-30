Riverside to host free drive-thru, walk-up flu shot clinics across the Penisula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System will be administering free flu shots across the Peninsula over the coming weeks at a series of outdoor and drive-thru clinics.
Flu shots will be on a first come, first served basis for all patients ages 14 and up while supplies last.
Here’s the schedule, location, and clinic type:
- October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drive-thru clinic
- Riverside Medical Office Building, 850 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton
- October 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Outdoor clinic (park and walk-up)
- Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
- October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drive-thru clinic
- Newport News Medical Office Building at Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News
A number of safety measures will be in place during the clinics based on CDC and VDH guidance:
- Masks will be required at all times at the clinic.
- Temperature checks and additional safety screenings will be required before receiving a flu shot.
- Patients must confirm they have none of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
- Patients who are sick or show any of the symptoms noted above should contact their physician before getting the flu vaccination.
- In addition, patients who are under evaluation for COVID-19, waiting on viral test results, diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue isolation, or have had prolonged contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 should also contact their physician before getting the flu vaccination.
For more information on Riverside, visit riversideonline.com.
