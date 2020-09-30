Riverside to host free drive-thru, walk-up flu shot clinics across the Penisula

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System will be administering free flu shots across the Peninsula over the coming weeks at a series of outdoor and drive-thru clinics.

Flu shots will be on a first come, first served basis for all patients ages 14 and up while supplies last.

Here’s the schedule, location, and clinic type:

October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drive-thru clinic Riverside Medical Office Building, 850 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton

October 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Outdoor clinic (park and walk-up) Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drive-thru clinic Newport News Medical Office Building at Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News



A number of safety measures will be in place during the clinics based on CDC and VDH guidance:

Masks will be required at all times at the clinic.

Temperature checks and additional safety screenings will be required before receiving a flu shot.

Patients must confirm they have none of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Patients who are sick or show any of the symptoms noted above should contact their physician before getting the flu vaccination.

In addition, patients who are under evaluation for COVID-19, waiting on viral test results, diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue isolation, or have had prolonged contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 should also contact their physician before getting the flu vaccination.

For more information on Riverside, visit riversideonline.com.

