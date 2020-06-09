Riverside now allowing some visitors after restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As phase 2 of reopening the state gets underway, a local hospital system is also revising its visitor policy to allow a little extra flexibility.

In early April, Riverside Health System put a no-visitor policy in place to try to keep the coronavirus spread at bay.

Starting Monday, Riverside is now allowing one visitor for each non-COVID-19 patient. Patients suspected of possibly having COVID-19 will still have restricted visitation.

All visitors will need to wear masks and be screened for the virus symptoms before entering. Riverside will give visitors a mask if they do not have a cloth face-covering from home.

“The visitation restrictions implemented by Riverside are an important step in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” the health system wrote in a news release.

Here’s the full list of restrictions for various parts of the healthcare system:

Inpatients : One visitor may be allowed for each non-COVID-19 patient between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Visitors for end-of-life situations will be determined by Riverside’s care team on a case-by-case basis.

: One visitor may be allowed for each non-COVID-19 patient between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Visitors for end-of-life situations will be determined by Riverside’s care team on a case-by-case basis. Emergency Departments : One visitor may accompany each adult patient. Both parents may accompany pediatric patients. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

: One visitor may accompany each adult patient. Both parents may accompany pediatric patients. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Outpatient Procedures : One procedure companion will be given instructions on where to wait and be provided with patient communication updates. After the procedure, the companion will be allowed to help support discharge instructions and accompany the patient to the vehicle.

: One procedure companion will be given instructions on where to wait and be provided with patient communication updates. After the procedure, the companion will be allowed to help support discharge instructions and accompany the patient to the vehicle. Outpatient Departments and Clinics : Visitation remains restricted unless a family member or caregiver is essential to patient care.

: Visitation remains restricted unless a family member or caregiver is essential to patient care. Lifelong Health: Visitation continues to be temporarily restricted in all Riverside nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit Riverside’s website.

