Riverside names new president, chief medical officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside Medical Group announced its new president and chief medical officer on Wednesday.

Thomas Kayrouz, M.D., joined the team in June with a career in pediatric critical care medicine and physician-led health care leadership. In his new role as president and chief medical officer, he will oversee the health system’s 600 plus providers and 100 practice sites.

“The future for Riverside Health System and Riverside Medical Group is not going to be the same as it is today, but I think it’s a bright future,” Kayrouz said. “I’m very hopeful and looking forward to building a superb medical group to serve the community.”

Before joining Riverside, Kayrouz served as the executive vice president and chief physician executive for AnMed Health.

He also served as the chief medical officer for AnMed Health and Piedmont Health Partners; physician executive at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center; director of Pediatric Quality and Patient Outcomes at the Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in Roanoke; various director roles in pediatric critical care services at the hospitals and clinics where he built his medical career.

“As much as I loved clinical medicine, and was 150% in all the way until the very last night I was on call, I realized I could have a broader impact in shaping service lines and health systems as a physician leader,” Kayrouz said.

He says he was drawn to Riverside having been familiar with the health system during his time in clinical practice in Virginia.

“I knew it was a strong, independent, not-for-profit health system with a long tradition of providing community-based care.”

Joining Riverside during a global pandemic, Kayrouz said, really proved he had made the right decision.

“Crises can bring out the best in an organization or potentially the worst,” he said. “What was clear to me was that it brought out the very best in Riverside, which really focused on its people. It’s people that will drive this organization, sustain this organization, and differentiate this organization.”

Latest News