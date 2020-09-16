Riverside Health System to offer free prostate screenings on Sept. 24

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Riverside Health System plans to offer free prostate screenings on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Men between the ages of 45 and 72, who have not already been diagnosed or treated for prostate cancer, are eligible.

The health system explained that prostate screenings for men remain incredibly important for catching and treating prostate cancer early.

“When prostate cancer doesn’t get diagnosed in time, just like any cancer, it gets harder to treat,” said Fran Holcomb, BSN, RN, OCN®, a cancer education and outreach nurse for Riverside. “If you catch it early, the survival rate is pretty good, better than 99% if caught in the early stages.”

The screening event is happening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Riverside Cancer Care Center in Newport News, located at 12100 Warwick Blvd.

Appointments are required to participate in this event and can be made by calling 1-800-520-7006.

An estimated one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and that rate increases to one in six among African American men.

In many cases, prostate cancer doesn’t cause any symptoms until later stages of the disease. So, annual screening exams are a critical component to diagnosing the disease early.

National trends show that during this time of COVID-19, cancer screenings are on the decline, which could impact a patient’s ability to be diagnosed as early as possible.

Patients participating in the free prostate screenings will be required to wear face coverings during their visit.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival for their appointments. Men will not be admitted to the screening if they have a temperature of 100.4 F degrees or higher, or have other flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, body aches, or diarrhea.

