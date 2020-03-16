Riverside Health System restricts visitation due to coronavirus concerns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Riverside Health System announced Sunday that visitors are no longer allowed in any of its facilities to visit patients or team members until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19.

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock are all of the hospitals impacted.

According to officials, the only exception to this restriction is that Riverside will allow one person to accompany a patient in the emergency department, mother-baby unit, and the neonatal intensive care unit.

Leadership and team members will work on a case-by-case basis with patients facing end-of-life situations where families want to be at the bedside.

All other patients are encouraged to stay in touch with loved ones via video options, telephone or email, rather than in-person contact.

Riverside says visitation remains essential personnel only at all convalescent centers, rehabilitation centers and assisted living residences. Visitors to those facilities should contact the administrator or nursing director.

The Riverside Health System is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak in step with the Virginia Department of Health.

They say it is important that all patients and team members take precautions to safeguard themselves and prevent the spread of illness.

For more information on the virus and safety procedures amid COVID-19 response, visit Riverside Health System website.

Latest News