Riverside Health System is the first in Hampton Roads to offer Mazor X™ Robotic Guided Spinal Surgeries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Riverside Health System announced on Thursday, it is the first health system in Hampton Roads to offer Mazor X™ Robotic Guided Spinal Surgeries.

Health officals say the robotic platform combines pre-operative planning software, instrument and implant navigation, in addition to robotic guidance for placement of implants into the spine.

Riverside said their Neurological & Spine Institute is a comprehensive center bringing together specialists and sub-specialists with advanced technology to care for the complex injuries and disorders of the spine, brain, and nervous system.

“As such, Riverside’s Neurological & Spine Institute is pleased to add this advanced surgical system to its comprehensive spinal program to provide an additional tool to ensure patients are able to receive the right care for their unique spinal anatomy and condition,” the Health System said in a press release.

Riverside said they chose the Mazor X™ Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance Platform to provide its neuro and spine surgeons with pre-operative assessment and intra-operative trajectory precision when treating patients.

Officals said the system is seful in caring for patients requiring spinal surgeries related to degenerative, postural, curvature and other conditions.

Using a 3D simulation of the patient’s spine, Riverside surgeons now have comprehensive information and visualization prior to surgery.

In addition, the innovation allows for precise robotic navigation during the surgery as well as intra-operative verification of any implants.

“The combination of these advanced components allows the surgeons to operate with precision, efficiency and confidence, ultimately allowing patients to have less invasive surgery, less pain and faster recovery from the procedures,” Riverside said.

The new robotic system began in March.

Righ now, the robotic procedures are only done at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News but the surgeons have offices in Newport News and Williamsburg.

Riverside Health System says you can consult your physician or click here for more information.