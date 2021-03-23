Riverside administers 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials at Riverside Health System say they have administered their 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine.

The milestone was struck on Monday. The 100,000 vaccine doses include first and seconddose vaccinations to Riverside team members and patients on the Peninsula.

The first vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization in December 2020. Riverside has partnered with local community and faith-based organizations to expand vaccination access to all eligible community members leading to the creation of Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, a region-wide initiative to streamline administering and communicating about vaccine availability.

“It’s inspiring to see all of the progress we’ve made so far thanks to our team’s amazing advance preparation and dedication on the ground, and we look forward to continuing to vaccinate more community members in the coming days and weeks,” said Mike Dacey, M.D. president and COO of Riverside Health System.