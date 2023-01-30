NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 30.

The school has been closed since Jan. 6 as the Richneck community reel from the incident in which a 6-year-old student shot Newport News first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Zwerner’s lawyer recently announced that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

Classes at Richneck start just after 9 a.m. The classroom where the shooting occurred will not be open for future instructions anytime soon. The district may use that room for other non-learning purposes.

A Newport News spokesperson confirmed with 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye that students returning to classrooms will be given a clear backpack. Student support specialists, licensed mental health therapists, and school social workers will also be at Richneck this week to continue offering emotional support to students, families, and staff. Officials say appointments will not be needed.

As students return to class, Newport News Police Chief Drew confirmed that the school will continue to not have a school resource officer as the police department does not have enough resources to staff SROs at the elementary level. Drew will be at the school for its reopening Monday along with other officers and firefighters.

The school now has metal detectors installed.

Just days prior to students’ return to class, Richneck Elementary School Vice Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned amid the fallout from the shooting. Previously, Karen Lynch had been named as the school’s new interim principal and is now assigned to the school as an administrator on special assignment.

The day after the vice principal at Richneck resigned, the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, Dr. George Parker.

Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months.