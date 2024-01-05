NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One year ago, Phillip Jones was the newly-elected mayor of Newport News, getting ready for his inauguration. Little did he know that the beginning of his political career would be marked by a major crisis.

A 6-year-old student had shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary.

For Jones, the Richneck shooting proved to be a day of emotion, growth and setting an example of support for those who couldn’t believe what had happened.

By recent Newport News mayoral standards, Jones was young, just 33, but he looked even younger.

“I saw my role as comforter in chief,” Jones said, reflecting on January 6, 2023 in an interview this week at his office in City Hall.

But before the new mayor could comfort anyone, he had to get access to the Richneck campus.

It was tougher than he thought. When he got to the police perimeter, instead of deference, it was disbelief.

“When I got to the scene they didn’t let me in originally. I look younger than I am,” he said.

But once he did get inside Richneck, he called on his training from the Naval Academy and the Marine Corps.

“I was always taught that leaders are at the point of friction and the point of friction for my city that day was Richneck,” and the friction in that locked down school was fear.

“The kids were arrayed in their bus lines in the gymnasium, auditorium. And so that’s what we did. I was able to talk to the kids.”

A major crisis had thrust Jones into a national spotlight. He had to be the face of the city – and a key part of that was compassion.

“My heart went out to everyone that was affected. To Abby, to what had happened to the family members, to the teachers.”

And then it was time to travel from the school to the hospital.

“I went over to the hospital and spent most of the night over there with Abby and her family. And there was a lot of prayer and a lot of thoughts,” Jones said. “We did not leave until we knew that she was gonna be okay.”

While it was a landmark in the legacy of Newport News, Jones doesn’t want the emergency personnel, city staffers and the 185,000 residents to be overlooked.

“I think about the first responders who performed in a superb manner. I think about how the community came together. There were no Democrats or Republicans that day. There were just citizens of Newport News.”