NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As we wrap up the one-year anniversary of the Richneck school shooting — which rocked the nation. We have a final story from one of the six parents filing a lawsuit against Newport News school administrators.

The suit alleges that Richneck and Newport News school administrators “failed the students” on Jan. 6, 2023. Outlined in the lawsuit are failures to report a gun on school grounds to police, gross negligence and emotional trauma. Additionally, each lawsuit seeks $3 million dollars for punitive damages.

“Unfortunately for these very young children, they associate school with trauma and all of that could have been prevented with one phone call,” said Emily Brannon, attorney for the families.

Richneck parent Mark Anthony Garcia Sr. believes the shooting could have been prevented. Garcia spoke with 10 On Your Side last year – following the shooting.

“It’s going to impact him [Garcia’s son] for the rest of his life. What he can recall is when they heard the shot, the school went into immediate lock down,” said Garcia. “My son is still, you know, experiencing a lot of anxiety, depression, a lot of nightmares still about the situation.”

Garcia says his son’s class was just feet away from where the first grader shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner.

“My son was trying to calm everybody down and telling students, hey, if we be quiet, maybe the shooter won’t get us. My son was being a leader when he didn’t absolutely know how to be a leader in that situation.”

Garcia adds he found out about the school shooting on the news.

“We got no phone call. We got no text message, no email, no phone call — not one call. The school was already blocked off by the time we got there, the area was cornered off. It was about two miles and we had to walk.”

Garcia says he recorded the former superintendent as he made parents wait.

“They let us get our children after, again, two to four hours. Some people didn’t get their child until six to eight hours. They were out there for a very long time.”

Garcia says he stepped up and took on the role as a cafeteria monitor until he removed his child from the school.

“My son still looked over his shoulder every single day, even though I sat there every single quarter and gave high fives and dance to all of those kids to make sure that they went in that school.”