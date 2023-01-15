NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday.

The school was already scheduled to be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, but it will remain closed the rest of the week, officials confirmed in an update on the school website.

The school has posted a survey online at this link to get feedback on the return-to-school plan. They survey also asks parents/guardians if they would be interested in participating in upcoming family focus groups.

Grab-and-go meal service is available at McIntosh Elementary School Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Families will receive a lunch and breakfast snack for the next day.

The before and after school program for registered Richneck families will continue at McIntosh Elementary through Jan. 20. McIntosh is also opening space for its full-day care (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) for registered Richneck participants.

The school has not been open since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year old student shot Newport News first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

A reminder that the school has a 24-hour helpline, managed by the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board. Call (757) 788-0635 to speak with a licensed therapist.