Retired Newport News K-9 officer passes away

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Havoc, a retired K-9 police officer for the Newport News Police Department, has passed away.

K-9 Havoc

The department made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

The post also stated that Havoc was the oldest and longest serving member of the K-9 Unit at the time of his retirement last July.

Since his retirement, Havoc had been living with his former partner and best friend, MPO Wright, and “has been enjoying retired life and loving every minute spent with his family,” according to the post.