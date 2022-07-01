Friday at 9 a.m. was the official move out time at the Seaview Lofts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews with the City of Newport News are expected to start clearing out a condemned Newport News apartment building on Friday morning after it was condemned earlier this week.

The building’s nearly 200 residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues both the apartment building and city knew about since April. The main issue is the building’s non-functioning elevators.

If the issues are corrected, the city would revoke the condemnation and residents could move back in. But as of Thursday night, a spokesperson for the city said no reinspection had been requested.

“From what we understand from the property manager, parts needed for the elevator are not in and won’t be in for several more days,” said Kim Lee.

In the early morning hours on Friday, residents were still scrambling to try to get out before the 9 a.m. deadline, and some still don’t have a place to stay.

WAVY’s crew saw people packing up a U-Haul at 4:20 a.m. and just before 7:50 a.m. a woman was seen wheeling her suitcase and two duffel bags across the street into her car.

The Newport News Department of Human Services has been trying to get lodging arrangements, but residents such as Tasha Gayle, a single mother of four, said they haven’t found a spot to stay yet.

“So far, everything has failed, not just today, but since the day I got here it was a failure,” said Gayle with a bullhorn on Friday morning. “I was never prepared for this. It was so sudden … I don’t know where to go.”

Gayle, standing in front of a U-Haul, said she was going to stay outside the building until it can reopen.

“I don’t have anywhere to go, so no choice.”

Signs on cardboard taped on the building’s fence read “have a kind heart, let us keep our home!!!” and “a shelter a day keeps the homeless away!!”

The city first sent a letter to residents on Tuesday, giving them the 48-hour notice.

In the days since, the owner still hasn’t been able to get at least one of the two elevators working and in safety compliance.

Seaview has also been ordered to appear in court on Friday, July 8 to review the compliance, and to state their case about why they shouldn’t be fined for failing to fix the issues.

10 On Your Side has filed a FOIA request for all code enforcement cases and notices of violations for the Seaview Lofts property, and is continuing to follow this story to push for answers.