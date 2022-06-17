NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are invited to a feeding event being held in Newport News in celebration of Juneteenth.

The “Andrew Shannon Feeding 5000 Juneteenth Celebration” will be held on Saturday, June 18th, at 12 noon at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News.

Local restaurant Chic A Sea along with Jay’s Catering will be providing hearty meals-to-go, which will be individually packed, for the event while supplies last.

The annual feeding event began 22 years ago and has spread across Virginia. Residents can enjoy fellowship and live entertainment, including a marching band while having a great family-fun time over good food.