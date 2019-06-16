Residents celebrate Juneteenth with Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Citizens, police and more were out at the city’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

“If you are not here, then you are missing out,” the Newport News Police Department said in a tweet from their outreach account Saturday afternoon.

Officials went down to Brooks Crossing in Newport News to celebrate the Juneteenth event hosted by The Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration honoring the ending of slavery in the United States.

The celebration included a performance from the Steel Drum Orchestra.

Chief Drew met some very talented members of the Steel Drum Orchestra. Thank you for the outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/b1Tu19B1Xv — NNPDOutreach (@NnpdOutreach) June 15, 2019

The event catered to everyone of all ages including pony rides and bounce slides for the kids.