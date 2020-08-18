Rep. Scott to visit Newport News post office Tuesday during USPS crisis

Robert C. “Bobby” Scott is running for U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 3rd District.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott (3rd District) is set to visit a Newport News post office on Tuesday, August 18 as the nation faces a crisis with the U.S. Postal Service.

“This visit comes while the Trump Administration has ramped up their efforts to dismantle the current operation of the United States Postal Service (USPS),” Scott’s office said. “President Donald Trump has openly admitted to trying to keep resources from the USPS and undermining vote by mail initiatives to help his chances in the November election.”

Scott, who signed a bipartisan letter calling for answers to recent operational changes at USPS from by Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, will meet with a local postmaster.

Delays in USPS service locally and across the nation have been reported, as overtime has been cut, high-speed sorting machines have been turned off and collection boxes have been removed.

“Families, seniors, small businesses, and nonprofits across the nation rely on the USPS for the delivery of medication, essential goods, learning materials, bills and more,” Scott said. “Recent delays are unacceptable, especially during a global pandemic when Americans are relying on timely mail delivery for much-needed items, including prescription drugs, tax refunds, economic impact payments and absentee ballots.”

President Trump admitted last week that he’s blocking needed funding for the postal service in the next coronavirus relief bill, in an effort to prevent mail-in voting in the November election.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told Fox Business. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

DeJay is set to testify next Monday before Congress.

