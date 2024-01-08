NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott is celebrating a major win for Newport News Public Schools.

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the 67 recipients for the first Clean School Bus Program, which includes $525,000 for Newport News Public Schools.

“I congratulate Newport News Public Schools on being selected for the first Clean School Bus Grants Competition from the EPA,” said Congressman Scott. “Low and zero-emissions school buses ensure that our children breathe cleaner air both during their commutes and in their neighborhoods. This will create good green jobs, combat the climate crisis and improve the health of our students and their communities.”

The grant is part of a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that allows grant recipients to purchase over 2,700 clean school buses. Grants were awarded to 280 school districts across 37 states serving over 7 million students.