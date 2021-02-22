Red wolf at Virginia Living Museum dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The resident male red wolf at the Virginia Living Museum has died.

The museum made the announcement Friday.

The wolf, named Huffman, was humanely euthanized Friday afternoon after underlying health conditions progressed to the point he couldn’t live a normal, pain-free life, the museum wrote on Facebook.

In December, the museum welcomed 9-year-old Katniss, a female American Red Wolf.

The Virginia Living Museum participates in the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan (SSP) to reintroduce the American Red Wolf into the wild. In colonial times, red wolves ranged throughout the southeast. Today they are the most endangered mammal in North America. The Museum is the closest facility to Alligator River, the only place in the country where red wolves currently live in the wild.