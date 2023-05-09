NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon has testified positive for rabies in Newport News.

The Peninsula Health District says it was found in the Village Green neighborhood of the Oyster Point area. The raccoon was found in a driveway, but there’s been no reports of exposure at this time.

Anyone who knows of possible exposures (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at (757)-594-7340 or Newport News Animal Control at (757)- 595-7387.