Rabid raccoon found near Ivystone Way in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon found in Newport News has tested positive for rabies.

The Peninsula Health District said Tuesday the raccoon was found in the area of Ivystone Way and Commonwealth Drive.

Rabies is a fatal disease but can be prevented with proper vaccinations.

In general, residents should minimize their chances of attracting wild — or potentially rabid — animals by eliminating outdoor food sources around their homes.

Residents and their pets should also avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Domestic animals should also be vaccinated against rabies, which is required by law.

Anyone with information relating to exposure to this raccoon should contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health department at (757) 594-7340.