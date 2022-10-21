NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Health District is notifying residents in Newport News that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at 757-594-7340. After hours call Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance and make sure their family pets are vaccinated and protected against rabies.