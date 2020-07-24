Rabid fox found in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a rabid fox was found in Newport News.

The Peninsula Health District announced Thursday that the rabid fox was found in the 700 block of Industrial Park Drive in Newport News.

Anyone with exposure to the animal by bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth, should contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include contact between the rabid animal and pets.

After hours, residents should contact the Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

