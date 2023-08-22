NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The two people involved in a shooting on Warwick Boulevard not only knew each other, the victim’s family said they were the best of friends.

“He was a free-spirited loving person. He was so compassionate,” said Princess Yasper, describing her brother Daysjon after he was killed Monday night, shot to death.

“The fact that his best friend was someone we called family did that to him is an atrocity and it is heinous,” she said. “It is unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

The Yaspers considered Treveon Samuels a friend who on occasion had spent the night in their home.

The good samaritan, Daysjon, brought home his friend, for whom he also found a job.

“I have no clue,” Princess Yasper said as she was shaking and trembling. “I don’t know who this person is anymore, who I thought he was, I don’t know.”

“That’s the bone-chilling thing about it,” she said. “I’m shaking, and I don’t know that person who I thought we knew.”

She also said her brother had a concealed weapon permit.

“He had a concealed carry license and had a gun on the passenger side where they found him,” she said. “He did not want to kill anyone, he didn’t see it coming obviously.”

This statement raises a lot of questions about what happened.

How many guns were there? Was Daysjon Yasper killed with his own weapon? What happened in the car before the violent turn on Warwick, across the median, then the car started rolling? Was there some type of struggle? The biggest question of all — what could possibly lead to the shooting of a man who was driving the car?

Police have not reported the gun used, but Angelica Florendo, who works across the street, said she saw a detective searching a nearby bush in the area where Samuels was picked up, leaving the scene on foot.

“But when the detective walked over to the Subway Station, he came back and came back with a plastic bag that seemed to hold whatever he had thrown,” Florendo said.

Police have not said what was in the bag.

“We took him. We took him in out of a shelter, and my brother got him a job,” Princess Yasper said, “and that is what you do to your friend? Is that what you do to your friend? He’s not your friend.”

We also went to the grandmother of Treveon Samuels. She told 10 On Your Side she did not have any comment and ordered us to leave the property. Samuels also refused an interview.