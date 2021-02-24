Pursuit on I-64 leads to crash and recovery of stolen firearms, VSP say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An attempt to conduct a traffic stop led to a short pursuit and crash as well as the recovery of stolen firearms Tuesday, Virginia State Police say.

On February 23, at about 12:09 p.m., a state police supervisor observed a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound I-64, with four men in the car. Officials say the car was driving about 106 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The VSP Sergeant attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver “continued speeding down Interstate 64,” according to a statement released.

The trooper says the driver was observed changing lanes in and out of traffic, when he lost control, ran off the roadway, and struck the jersey wall.

Once he hit the wall, the vehicle reportedly came back onto the roadway, sideswiped a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, and then continued to run off the road. It then hit the guardrail before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

After searching the vehicle, VSP found “three loaded firearms,” and of the three, “two of the firearms were reported as stolen.”

Sate police say that the occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were detained shortly after the crash.

The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, where they were released shortly after.

The back seat passengers also claimed injuries, but VSP says they were treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruz did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota Corolla was charged with felony elude, concealed weapon, reckless driving, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to Newport News City Jail where he received no bond.

The passenger, an 18-year-old, was charged with concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also taken to Newport News City Jail and received a secured bond.

The two backseat passengers, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old have not been charged at this time. More charges are pending based on consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation therefore the names of those involved will not be released at this time.