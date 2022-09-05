NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D – VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The cookout will be held this Monday, at 914 Shore Drive in Newport News, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Over the years, the cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, and serves as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to the November general election.



“The Annual Labor Day Cookout is my way of thanking volunteers and the community for their support as well as providing a platform for political candidates seeking office this November,” said Congressman Scott.

The public is invited to what is promised to be a fun-filled afternoon with food and live entertainment.



In case of rain, the event will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA.

A Shuttle Bus Service will be provided from 16th St. and Marshall Avenue to Shore Drive.