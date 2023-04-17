NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The second of three public hearings takes place Monday as the superintendent search in Newport News continues.

This second public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at Woodside High School and gives parents another chance to tell the school board who they would want to be the next superintendent.

Richneck parents Jaquanna Moyler shared what she wants in the next division leader.

“I would like to see them taking threats seriously when it comes to children making threats on other children or staff members, they need to investigate that a little bit more,” Moyler explains.

These public hearings comes almost three months after Dr. George Parker was fired for his response to community concerns over safety and security after Abby Zwerner, a first grade teacher, was shot by her six year old student.

Besides attending one of the public hearings, parents can also fill out a survey. The survey questions include “what type of education or training do you want the superintendent to hold?” and “what type of community relations do you want them to focus on?”

By the end of this month, the school board is expected use both feedback from the hearings and information from the surveys to submit qualifications to the Virginia School Boards Association.