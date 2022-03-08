Proposed Newport News schools budget includes 5% raise for full-time employees, higher starting pay

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Like some other school divisions this budget season, Newport News Public Schools officials are recommending boosting most full-time employees’ salaries and raising starting pay.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker presented his proposed 2022-2023 school budget during a Newport News School Board meeting Tuesday night.

The $359.4 million budget proposed a 5% salary increase for all full-time contracted employees. It also makes adjustments in pay based on experience for teachers. The average teacher would see a 6.5% increase.

The starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no experience under the proposed budget would also increase from $47,000 to $50,000.

Minimum starting wage would also increase to $15 for all support staff who currently make less than that. Bus driver salary will go up from $15.80 to $20.16 in an effort to retain drivers; meaning current bus drivers with six to 14 years of service could see wages up to $26.76 an hour and those with 15 or more years could make up to $34.83 an hour.

Parker recommended keeping the current recruitment incentive of $3,000 for new bus drivers as well as a $2,000 bus driver referral bonus for current school division employees.

Parker has asked the school board to consider a one-time bonus for employees:

$1,000 bonus for all eligible full-time employees

$500 bonus for all eligible part-time employees

“This bonus acknowledges the hard work of our staff in meeting the daily demands of our school division and students while dealing with an increase in unfilled positions this school year,” said Parker.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News.

The school board will vote on the proposed budget on March 22.

The proposed budget will be available for review online. Read more at www.nnschools.org/budget.