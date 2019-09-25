Principal: Unloaded handgun found in Denbigh High student’s backpack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Denbigh High School student is facing criminal charges and expulsion after an unloaded handgun was found Wednesday during a security check.

In a voicemail sent out to parents, Denbigh Principal Dr. Eleanor Blowe says a security officer found the weapon in the student’s backpack. No ammunition was found, and the gun was turned over to the school’s student resource officer.

Blowe says the case is being investigated by the Newport News Police Department and school district. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more details.

