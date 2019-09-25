Principal: Unloaded handgun found in Denbigh High student’s backpack

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
denbigh high school_422492

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Denbigh High School student is facing criminal charges and expulsion after an unloaded handgun was found Wednesday during a security check.

In a voicemail sent out to parents, Denbigh Principal Dr. Eleanor Blowe says a security officer found the weapon in the student’s backpack. No ammunition was found, and the gun was turned over to the school’s student resource officer.

Blowe says the case is being investigated by the Newport News Police Department and school district. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more details.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories