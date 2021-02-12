President of CNU announces 6-month sabbatical to be with wife facing rare health condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University (CNU) President Paul Trible announced Friday he will be taking a six-month sabbatical to help his wife who is facing a rare health condition.

The CNU Board of Visitors granted the off time from Feb. 16 until Aug. 16.

“Fortunately, the university is off to a great start this semester,” Trible said as he mentioned the successful COVID-19 clinic and the school being in a positive financial position.

Trible says that Adelia Thompson, who will serve as acting CEO, will be taking over during his absence.

He says he is taking the absence to be with his wife, Rosemary Trible who is fighting a rare autoimmune disease.

Trible released the message via a YouTube video Friday. Watch that here.