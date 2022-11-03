NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Powerball ticket that was bought in Newport News won $50,000 during Wednesday nights drawing.
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Since nobody matched all six numbers during Wednesday’s drawing, the jackpot has been raised to $1.5 billion with the next drawing taking place on Saturday.
Those who would like to purchase a Powerball ticket can visit any of the more than 5,300 Virginia lottery retailers in the state or by visiting valottery.com.