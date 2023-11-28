Hampton mother accused of crashing car into retention pond with three children inside

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that there is a conflict of interest with one of the witnesses set to testify in the case of a Hampton mother accused of crashing her car into a retention pond with her three children inside. Her attorneys disagree.

Reality Goodwin, 27, is facing several charges, including three counts of child abuse, four counts of assaulting law enforcement officers, reckless driving and public intoxication.

On August 21, 2023, Newport News police reported that Goodwin drove her car into a pond on Arboretum Way.

Witnesses told 10 On Your Side that good Samaritans jumped into the water and saved the kids by cutting their seat belts. The children, ages two, four and seven, were not injured.

Court documents show bystanders then pointed out Goodwin as she walked away. The paperwork adds Goodwin kicked and spit on two officers. The police officers report she smelled like alcohol with “slurred” speech. Goodwin, according to the court documents, said she didn’t remember anything about the incident.

In Newport News General District Court Tuesday, a Commonwealth’s Attorney told the judge there is a possible conflict of interest with one of the witnesses set to testify, saying a witness has a pending case in Newport News and is also being represented by the public defender’s office.

The public defender’s office does not believe there is a conflict, noting that the person was not convicted of the crime.

The judge wants the attorneys on the case to contact the Virginia Bar Association for more information and advice.

“This case is too important to Ms. Goodwin,” said the judge.

Goodwin is out on bond seen leaving court.

There will be a status hearing at 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday.