Portsmouth woman faces felony, DUI charges after pursuit in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Portsmouth woman faces several felony and DUI charges following a pursuit on Wednesday.

State Police tell 10 On Your Side that dispatch received several 911 calls of a driver possibly driving while intoxicated in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, near Fort Eustis. Callers said the 2012 Toyota RAV4 had come close to striking several vehicles and was driving recklessly.

A state trooper subsequently pulled the vehicle over near Denbigh Boulevard, but the driver, 36-year-old Rebecca Nicole Fletcher, refused to exit the vehicle and drove off. Several troops then initiated a pursuit down I-64 before exiting off at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and getting back on the interstate in the opposite direction.

Troopers continued the pursuit as Fletcher exited onto Fort Eustis Boulevard and drove towards the military base. She then eluded troopers by taking the grassy medians and shoulders of the roadway.

As she approached the entrance to Fort Eustis, troopers observed her make a U-turn through the grassy median and drive the wrong way through traffic. Troopers attempted to stop her again while she was traveling west on Route 60 towards James City County.

Fletcher then hit another vehicle as she was making a U-turn on Route 60. Officers used a rolling road block shortly after to stop the car.

Police say Fletcher was heavily intoxicated and uncooperative. She was arrested and charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, DUI, 2nd offense, refusal and improper stopping.