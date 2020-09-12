Newport News Police looking for missing man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing after a campsite trip to Newport News Park.

Police say Michael Malcom rented a campsite from Tuesday, September 8 to Tuesday, September 15. On the evening of September 11, a concerned family member contacted police to file a report.

Officers responded to the Newport News park and located his vehicle, site, and personal belongings. The park area was searched for Mr. Malcom but they did not find him.

Malcom is a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and bald. It is unknown on what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Those with information can contact the Newport News police department.