Poquoson man seriously injured in Newport News hit-and-run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are searching for a person who hit a man with his vehicle Thursday afternoon, then left the scene.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m., and officers found a man at the intersection of Colleen Drive and Laramie Court according to a release.

While they have yet to name the 56-year-old man from Poquoson, a spokesperson told 10 On Your Side he is suffering from serious, possibly life-threatening, injuries.

The man who was hit was at the property to help build a deck and was in the roadway putting things into a dumpster when he was hit, according to neighbors.

Police are hoping the public can help them track down the driver who hit him.

The vehicle is described as beige, tan or gold in color and is possibly a Ford Taurus station wagon with a partial registration of “UK8”. The registered state is unknown. The vehicle should have front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man with tan skin, short hair and a mustache.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.