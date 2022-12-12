NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.

According to Newport News police, the incident occurred around 12 a.m. on December 11 at a business in the 10000 block of Warwick Boulevard. Police have not confirmed the name of the business, however, community members have reached out to 10 On Your Side identifying the business as Peninsula Billiards which is located at Warwick Shopping Center.

Officers were initially sent to the scene for a building check. When they got there, they found all five employees of the business who stated that they were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown males.

During the robbery, the employees stated that they were forced to enter the cooler where they were found by police. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.