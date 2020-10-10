Police working barricade situation in Newport News Saturday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently working a barricade situation Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the call came just after 2 p.m. for a welfare check of an individual in the first block of Cedarway Way in Newport News.

When they arrived on the scene, police say that the arriving officers made contact with an adult woman outside a residence who said an adult man she knew was inside the residence.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, and police say he discharged a firearm inside the residence.

A perimeter was set up outside the residence, and the NNPD Tactical Operations Unit was requested to assist.

No officers were injured, and no officers discharged a firearm.

This is an active situation. No further information has been released.

