Police: Woodside High School student found with firearm, magazine inside backpack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A student at Woodside High School was taken into custody after reportedly bringing a firearm to school early Tuesday morning.

Security officials said the 15-year-old student was taken to the office after a firearm was found in his binder along with a magazine inside his backpack.

Both of the items were seized by police.

The student was taken to Intake where he was charged with underage possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Officials said the student is currently in juvenile detention following the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.