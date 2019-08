Image of the scene in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was hospitalized last week after she was hit by a trash truck in Newport News has died, police say.

Newport News police said 44-year-old Jennifer Madej passed away on Thursday.

Madej was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the July 24 incident on Oak Avenue. No charges have been filed.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.