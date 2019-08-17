Police: Woman found dead after shooting on Ottis Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting near the 100 Block of Ottis Street that left one woman dead.

Around 3:34 pm, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Ottis Street in response to shooting.

Police say, they located a female with at least one gun shot wound. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- YOU-UP (1-888-562-5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

