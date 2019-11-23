Police warn community after NN resident falls prey to online scam

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News are urging the community to take caution after one resident fell prey to an online scam.

According to Newport News Police, the victim was reportedly locked out of her computer after receiving a pop-up telling her the computer’s virus software was out of date.

When the victim called the number listed for assistance on the message, the man who answered the phone told the victim she needed to purchase gift cards and give the numbers on the back of the gift cards to him.

The victim was reportedly scammed out of a large sum of money.

According to police, these types of scammers often prey on elderly citizens and those who are not computer savvy.

Officials are urging residents to not send money to people they don’t know.

Citizens who work in retail or customer service are also advised to watch out for customers buying a lot of gift cards.

“You may end up saving the person from being scammed,” said Newport News Police.