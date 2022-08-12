NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the assault happened on August 3 at the Triple Effectz lounge at 416 Denbigh Blvd. The victim, 36-year-old Newport News resident Justin Michael Dudney, was found unconscious and taken to the hospital. He died on Thursday.

27-year-old Newport News resident Xavier Demonye Bonilla was arrested on August 4 on an aggravated assault charge in connection to the assault and was already in custody at the Newport News Jail.

He was served the updated charge at the jail.