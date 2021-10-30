Police: Two boys shot near Garden Drive in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left two boys injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Garden Drive around 4:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, they located a young boy nearby who was injured.

A second victim was taken to a nearby fire station on Wickham Avenue.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that there are no suspects at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

