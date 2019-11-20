Police: Three arrested after forcibly taking back borrowed car, hitting man with vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three Peninsula residents were arrested after police said they forcibly took back a car they had previously let someone borrow.

Newport News Police arrested Monica Combs, 32, Timothy Herrera, 45, and Joshua McLane, 30, in connection with the incident Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash at 3:26 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven at 14500 Jefferson Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found two people, a 24-year-old Hampton woman and a 30-year-old Newport News man. They said they had borrowed a vehicle from McLane.

They met McLane and two of his companions at the 7-Eleven, police said. During that meetup, Combs, Herrera and McLane allegedly assaulted the man and the woman, took their property and forcibly took back McLane’s vehicle.

Herrera also allegedly struck the 30-year-old Newport News man with his vehicle while leaving the scene.

Police said the man and woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Medics treated them at the scene.

Combs is charged with two counts of abduction by force, two counts of robbery, and four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Herrera is charged with two counts of abduction by force, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and one county of failure to appear on a felony offense.

McLane is charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of abduction by force.