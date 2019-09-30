Police: Teenager injured in stabbing in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a teenager was injured after he was reportedly stabbed and pepper-sprayed over the weekend in Newport News.

Newport News police said in a news release officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy at the scene who was suffering stab wounds. It had been reportedly that the teen was stabbed and pepper-sprayed by another male, police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories