Police: Teenager injured in stabbing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a teenager was injured after he was reportedly stabbed and pepper-sprayed over the weekend in Newport News.

Newport News police said in a news release officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Forest Lake Court shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy at the scene who was suffering stab wounds. It had been reportedly that the teen was stabbed and pepper-sprayed by another male, police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.