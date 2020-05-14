Police: 3 people in custody after pursuit involving two vehicles through Newport News and Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a pursuit involving two stolen vehicles led from Newport News to Hampton and ended in a crash Thursday evening.

Police Chief Steve Drew said one stolen vehicle attempted to stop the pursuit of another stolen vehicle by ramming into a police cruiser.

Three people are in custody. No injuries — officer or civilian — were reported.

Police say officers encountered a stolen truck in the north precinct around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. After running the license plate and discovering the vehicle was stolen, officers attempted to pull over the truck.

The truck driver didn’t comply, and police initiated a pursuit.

The chase led onto Interstate 64 and then to the exit ramp into Hampton.

Around that time, another vehicle, a gold-colored sedan, rammed into a police cruiser involved in the pursuit. Drew said it appears the two vehicles were working in tandem and the gold one was trying to stop the pursuit of the truck.

That vehicle crashed at Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

The chase continued until the original stolen truck crashed near the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Drew said.

There were two people in the truck, a male and a female, who were taken into custody. Drew said they appear to both be adults in their late teens or early 20s, but couldn’t confirm exact details during a press conference Thursday.

One male was in the gold vehicle. Police believe he is around the same age as the other two.

Drew said one firearm was found so far at the crash site in Hampton, but more could be recovered.

Drew said he believed the incident lasted about 10 or 15 minutes, but didn’t have an exact time.

In cases of police pursuits, Drew said officers need to take into account both the traffic conditions as well as the actions of the driver of the pursued vehicle. In this case, the truck was stolen and erratic driving was observed.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Virginia State Police and Hampton Police are also involved in the investigation.

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

